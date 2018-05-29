WWE Star Hypes Ring Return With Bikini Photo, E! Touts Total Bellas Season 3 Premiere, Drew Gulak

- Drew Gulak wraps his Kendo Rage gameplay with Xavier Woods in this new UpUpDownDown video.

- E! recently issued the following to tout the success of the Total Bellas season three premiere:

Ranks as #1 Original Program in Ad-Supported Cable in Primetime with W18-34

Los Angeles, CA - E!'s season three premiere episode of "Total Bellas" on Sunday, May 20th at 9pm, delivered a series high in key younger demos P18-34 (331K) and W18-34 (253K), and garnered 893k total viewers in Live+3.

In addition, "Total Bellas" ranked as the #1 original program on ad-supported cable in Primetime (8p - 11p) among W18-34, was up +18% vs. the season two premiere and rose 23% vs. season two overall.

"Total Bellas" had a pronounced presence online, with over 7.8 million social engagements in the week leading up to the third season premiere, an increase of 152% vs. the premiere week leading up to season two.

"Total Bellas" follows the lives of WWE(R) Superstars Nikki Bella(R), Brie Bella(R), John Cena(R) and Daniel Bryan(R) outside the ring. In the season three premiere episode, the family relocates to San Diego and speculates what the new rules will be for John Cena and Nikki's house. Brie's dream of being Wonder Woman and having it all hangs in the balance after missing out on important milestones in Birdie's life, and as the Bella family continues to grow, Nikki is faced once again with the fact that being Mrs. Cena means not ever becoming a mom.