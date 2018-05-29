Top UFC Star Announces His Retirement

From a winner on The Ultimate Fighter to becoming the middleweight champion, Michael Bisping left a lasting impression on the world of MMA and the UFC. Bisping announced his retirement on his podcast "Believe You Me" on Monday following more complications from a detached retina he suffered years ago.

"You can't do it forever," Bisping said. "I've done it for a long time. I've got issues with my eye and after the (Kelvin) Gastelum fight, I started having issues with my good eye."

Bisping did add that a bout between himself and fellow former TUF winner and ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans was at one time being considered, but said it's "probably a good thing" the bout never happened.

The 39-year-old Bisping won Season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter and is the only British competitor to ever claim UFC gold. He knocked out Luke Rockhold for the belt in 2016, defended it vs. Dan Henderson and was toppled by Georges St-Pierre last year.

A few weeks after the loss to GSP, Bisping replaced Anderson Silva vs. Gastelum and suffered another loss. He finishes his career 30-9 overall, including a UFC record 29 bouts. Bisping is tied with GSP and Donald Cerrone at 20 wins inside the Octagon.