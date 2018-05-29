Rusev On If He Would Leave WWE For Another Wrestling Company, Who His Best Friend Is In WWE

Rusev was interviewed by TV+ while in Bulgaria last week, as seen in the video above. The interview is in Bulgarian, below are some transcribed highlights:

So you got to meet your now-wife Lana. Tell us a little bit more about her. She is from Europe as well. How did you met her?

"I got to meet her since day one when I started in WWE. After that, Dusty Rhodes, god rest his soul, who was at working as a creative director at that time, put us together because of her speaking perfect russian. She used to live in Latvia for 12 years and she is very beautiful. That's how we got to start working, training and spending a lot of time together. Things just happened naturally."

Tell us a little bit more about your wedding with Lana. We know you had two weddings - one in Malibu, and the other one in Plovdiv. Both were filmed for WWE's reality show, Total Divas.

"Oh, both were very different. In Malibu was nice. We were on the beach, there were ferris wheels and other stuff that reminded me of the circus. The thing was that at 11 PM they are turning off the lights and you have wrap up and go home. Here, in Bulgaria, you know how are weddings are. Everyone was blown away! We had a lot of guests from the US and everyone was mesmerized."

Did The Uso brothers enjoy being in Bulgaria ? We've seen pictures and videos that they tried the traditional Bulgarian dance "horo". How was that for them?

"Of course they are very talented and got It right a way! Only John (Jimmy Uso) was here, but he said that this was the best celebration he has ever been In."

Who is your best friend in WWE right now?

"Sheamus! No... I'll have to say Lana first, because she's gonna get mad at me if I don't. After her, It's Sheamus."

Is it true that you named your dog after him?

"Yes, my parents named our dog after Sheamus and he was very honored. It was very emotional for him and even cried."

When did you get so close?

"Probably on our European Tour two years ago when we went to his house in Ireland. But I think our friendship might have happened when we were in League of Nations. But I'm sure that my visit to his home in Ireland gave the start of our friendship. Now he lives 5 minutes away from my house in Nashville."

When does your contract with WWE expire and would you like to continue to be a part of it, because as we know, there are other companies right now that you might join.

"I love the place I'm in right now and I don't consider anything else .. except a Bulgarian movie career [laughs]."

