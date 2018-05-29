WrestlingInc.com

Edge Reunites With Vickie Guerrero For Filming (Photo), Jason Jordan WWE Status Note, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | May 29, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Richmond, Virginia.

- Jason Jordan was backstage for this week's WWE RAW again, according to PWInsider. It looks like Jordan is getting closer to being back to work full-time with WWE after undergoing neck surgery in February. No word yet on what WWE has planned for the "son" of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle but there has been speculation on American Alpha reuniting on the red brand now that Chad Gable is on the roster.

- We've noted how WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Sho Funaki, Kairi Sane, Tommy Dreamer, Johnny Gargano and others have recently filmed material for the second season of The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network. As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Edge reunited with Vickie Guerrero for filming this week. It was reported that production on this season was set to wrap last week but they are still filming this week. Edge tweeted:


