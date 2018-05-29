WWE Star Has Twitter Exchange With Ryback, WWE Updates Privacy Policy, The Bellas 'Rapid Fire' Video

- E! posted this video of The Bella Twins playing a "Rapid Fire" game to promote Total Bellas. They discuss who caused the most trouble growing up, adjectives that describe each other, The Bella Army, what's harder - wrestling or filming reality TV, and more.

- WWE recently updated their Privacy Policy to accommodate the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe. They issued the following alert with a link to the updated policy:

We've updated our Privacy Policy to give you a better understanding of the information we collect and how we use it. These updates include changes to address the new standards introduced by the European data protection law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Please click here to review the updated policy.

- Kofi Kingston tweeted the following shot of a Ryback photo hanging up backstage at the WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday at the Crown Complex. Kofi's tweet is referring to the injury angle they did at the May 28th, 2013 SmackDown tapings. Ryback put Kofi through a table that night and WWE then reported that Kofi needed elbow surgery, which put him out of action for 4-8 weeks. You can see last night's exchange between Kofi and Ryback below:

5 years ago today in Edmonton... now today in Fayetteville, he still haunts me... @Ryback22 pic.twitter.com/eSU3ULI7rN — King T'Kofi (@TrueKofi) May 28, 2018