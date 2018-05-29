John Cena On Which Former TNA Star He Wants To Face, Velveteen Dream Being 'The One'

John Cena was at the MegaCon Convention this past weekend in Orlando and conducted a Q&A with fans. During the session, Cena spoke about NXT and stated that he would love to appear on an NXT show.

"I have been around the superstars of Raw and SmackDown for a long time," Cena said. "I recently visited the Performance Center and spoke with the NXT Superstars for around six hours answering questions in a forum such as this. I was so inspired by how hard they work and how hungry they are that it made me want to perform with them, so I hope to one day perform on an NXT show."

Cena has recently been trading barbs on social media with former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3, who returned to WWE this past January. EC3 recently told WWE.com that he wants to face Cena and "vanquish" him at WrestleMania. Cena seemed to welcome that match and said that he was at the "top of the list" of wrestlers that he wants to face.

"That list is quite long, but there is a fellow who just arrived and his name is EC3," Cena stated. "I put him at the top of the list because he has been involved with WWE before, and he is now back, reinvigorated, revitalized, in good shape and is feeling confident about himself. He made one mistake, he said that he is going to finish me and take me out of WWE. There has been so many people to say that, so I would like to have a match with EC3 just to let him know that no matter how good he thinks he is going to do and how hard he tries, he is not on the same planetary scale as me."

Cena also had strong praise for Velveteen Dream. When asked if he would prefer facing Dream, Ricochet or Adam Cole, Cena noted that he has a great feeling about Dream.

"My answer is going to upset some people but I would rather face Velveteen Dream," Cena admitted. "You know in those Star Wars movies with the Jedi and he says something like, 'I think that is the One.' I got that odd, mental and great feeling about Velveteen Dream."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.