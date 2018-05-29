Braun Strowman Calls Finn Balor A Little Mosquito, Mickie James On WWE Role Changing, NXT West Coast

- Mickie James was interviewed by WTVR in her hometown of Richmond, VA, ahead of last night's RAW. During the interview, which you can watch in the video above, she was asked if her role in WWE has changed to becoming more of a mentor.

"Perhaps there is a bit of that," James said. "A lot of the girls that I'm working with now grew up watching me. I along with the girls that I was working with were kind of their inspiration to then follow their dreams. To know that, it warms my heart."

- NXT will return to the West Coast in late July for four shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday at NXTTickets.com, below is the schedule:

July 26: San Diego, CA

July 27: Riverside, CA

July 28: Las Vegas, NV

July 29: Phoenix, AZ

- Braun Strowman shared a video on his Instagram of his segment with Finn Balor on last night's RAW, where he threw Balor across the ring after he was slapped in the face. Strowman wrote, "What did you think was gonna happen you little #Mosquito #SplatGoesTheBug"