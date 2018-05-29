Enzo Amore Talks His Fans 'Stalking' His Accuser And Acting As His Lawyers

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (Eric Arndt) was out in New York City's Times Square on Monday night for his first appearance since being fired by WWE in January due to rape allegations, which were declared false by Phoenix Police earlier this month. The NYC appearance came just a few hours after Enzo revealed his first rap single, Phoenix. Enzo is now using "Real1" as his rapper name.

Above is video of Enzo greeting fans in NYC. He thanks one fan for buying one of his WWE t-shirts and jokes that he actually received 2.5% of sales on that particular shirt. Enzo notes that he's been working with a lot of people in Hollywood, working to write, direct and produce scripts & screenplays. He also said he's spent some time in Kanye West's No Name music studio in Los Angeles, and that he's about to drop "a ton of content" on the world.

Regarding a possible return to WWE or another wrestling ring, Enzo dodged the question and talked about how his fans acted as lawyers to help him beat the rape allegations. He also talked about how he was never supposed to make it in the pro wrestling business.

"I think my fans that supported me and always did, I owe them every bit of degree of gratitude. If it wasn't for them, The Enzo Army so to say, I never would've existed in that business," the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion said. "5 foot 10, 190 with a mouth like mine, you're never supposed to make it and everyone is trying to make sure you don't. But with the fans and the support of them, they couldn't take me off the screen. And tonight was living proof of that. They gave me a platform and that platform now exists with an army of people that without them, who flooded my lawyers' inboxes, they did all the research for me. They stalked this accusers' life, every single misstep she took was sent to the police, and we didn't even need to do it. I don't know why I ever hired a lawyer in the first place. My fans were lawyers and I owe them the world, I owe them every bit of opportunity I've been given, everything I've been able to capitalize on. This is a dream come true. This is the studio 2Pac got shot in... I'm going to make a song tonight and then I'm going to drop it probably tomorrow with a music video to go along with it. We'll see if I get it done."

Enzo then jumped around the wrestling question again and went back to greeting the fans.

Feedback to Enzo's "Phoenix" single has been very negative for the most part but he took to Twitter today to tout 1,000,000 views on WorldStar Hip-Hop, where he premiered the single. It should be noted that the WorldStar website has 800,475 views listed but the actual YouTube video has 431,329 views as of this writing. You can see the video and some of Enzo's recent tweets below:

Ah ??! #Phoenix?? is over 1,000,000 views on YouTube & worldstar..... #HowYouFcknDoin!? THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — real1 (@real1) May 29, 2018