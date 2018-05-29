Young Bucks Talk PWG In 'Being The Elite,' AXS TV Celebrating Okada, Okada Responds To DC Comics

- Above, The Young Bucks talk about PWG and say goodbye to the promotion's home base in Reseda, California in the latest Being the Elite. Also, Kenny Omega preps for his upcoming title match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

- AXS TV will be airing each of Kazuchika Okada's 12 title defenses from May 30 until June 14 beginning at 5am ET / 2am PT to celebrate his historic heavyweight title reign. Then on June 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT they will air Okada's record-breaking title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi from this month's Wrestling Dontaku show. Below is the full schedule:

* 5/30 – Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito – Dominion 6.19 – June 19, 2016

* 5/31 – Okada vs. Naomichi Marufuji – King of Pro-Wrestling 2016 – Oct. 10, 2016

* 6/1 – Okada vs. Kenny Omega – Wrestle Kingdom 11 – Jan. 4, 2017

* 6/4 – Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki – The New Beginning in Sapporo 2017 – Feb. 5, 2017

* 6/5 – Okada vs. Katsuyori Shibata – Sakura Genesis 2017 – April 9, 2017

* 6/6 – Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale – Wrestling Dontaku 2017 – May 3, 2017

* 6/7 – Okada vs. Omega – Dominion 6.11 – June 11, 2017

* 6/8 – Okada vs. Cody – G1 SPECIAL IN USA – July 1, 2017

* 6/11 – Okada vs. EVIL – King of Pro-Wrestling 2017 – Oct. 9, 2017

* 6/12 – Okada vs. Naito – Wrestle Kingdom 12 – Jan. 4, 2018

* 6/13 – Okada vs. SANADA – The New Beginning in Osaka 2018 – Feb. 10, 2018

* 6/14 – Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – Sakura Genesis 2018 – April 1, 2018

* 6/15 at 8pE/5pP – Okada vs. Tanahashi – Wrestling Dontaku 2018 – May 4, 2018

See Also Kenny Omega To Be In Street Fighter V Video Game

- DC Comics tweeted out a teaser for an upcoming DC Lego video game and in the caption wrote, "Chaos is coming." Much like Okada did when WWE said the same thing about Sanity he responded, "Actually we're in Japan right now."