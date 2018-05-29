WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey And Nia Jax Trade Shots, DDP Reads Emotional Letter From DDPY User (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | May 29, 2018

- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page reading an emotional letter from a woman who recently started his DDP Yoga program.

- WWE stock was up 1.93% today, closing at $59.19 per share. Today's high was $59.42 and the low was $58.05.

- RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey took to social media today and wrote the following to each other after last night's face-off on RAW:


Thanks for the lesson @niajaxwwe, be ready to find out what I learned June 17th.... #MITB

