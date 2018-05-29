WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's show - The Miz and The Bar vs. The New Day, Lana vs. Naomi in a Dance-Off, Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan in the final Money In the Bank qualifying match.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Samoa Joe.

Joe pulls a ladder from under the ring and brings it in as fans pop. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. Joe climbs the ladder and retrieves one of the briefcases. Joe comes back down and asks for a mic. Joe talks about how the ladder relates to Biblical terms and says his version is very different - there is no salvation, there are no smiling angels, but after Money In the Bank he will be smiling just like he is now. Joe raises the briefcase as some fans boo. Joe says he will unleash a campaign of anxiety & fear on SmackDown and the WWE Champion, one that will shake the foundation to its core. Joe says he will prove to our beloved Daniel Bryan tonight that there are things far worse than forced retirement. Joe brings up Bryan's family and says he will be home with them for Money In the Bank but he won't be the same man. He will be drenched in failure and missed opportunity. Bryan interrupts with a mic but with no entrance music.

Bryan says there are some lines you just do not cross. Bryan heads to the ring and says he will break Joe's leg if he brings up his wife or his daughter one more time. Bryan says they don't have to wait, they can fight right now. Bryan heads into the ring as Joe moves the ladder to the corner and fans do the "yes!" chant. The music interrupts and out comes Big Cass before they can start fighting. Cass is limping out with one crutch. Fans boo him as he takes the mic and hobbles down the ramp in a suit.