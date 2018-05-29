Top Japanese women's star Io Shirai confirmed in a blog post on Tuesday that she will be finishing up with Stardom on June 17th.

"I'm going to leave Stardom for the next step in my pro wrestling career," the post read, after being translated. "My last match with Stardom will be on June 17th at Korakuen Hall."

As noted, Tokyo Sports first reported this week that Shirai will be heading to WWE following the Korakuen Hall show. Shirai had attended a WWE tryout last spring and was offered a deal, however it was pulled after she failed her medicals.

Shirai returned to Stardom last July and won the Wonder of Stardom Championship for the second time in November. Shirai dropped the title last week to Momo Watanabe.