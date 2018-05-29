WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Star Headed To WWE Soon?, WWE Stars Weigh In On Tonight's Title Match, Total Bellas

By Marc Middleton | May 29, 2018

- Above is a Total Bellas teaser for Sunday with Nikki Bella leaning on Natalya and other friends during the breakup with John Cena.

- Eli Drake's Impact contract is set to expire in a few days but there's still no word yet on if he will try and sign with WWE or sign a new deal with Impact. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the former World Heavyweight Champion has not signed a new deal with Impact but he is talking with the company. Drake was signed to a WWE developmental deal back in 2013 but was released on August 1st, 2014.

Eli Drake Reveals Why He Was Once Blackballed By WWE
See Also
Eli Drake Reveals Why He Was Once Blackballed By WWE

- Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today to hype the match between Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. WWE is really treating this match like a big title defense. You can see some of the tweets below, from Superstars such as Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods and others:









Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top