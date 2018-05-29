Impact Wrestling Star Headed To WWE Soon?, WWE Stars Weigh In On Tonight's Title Match, Total Bellas

- Above is a Total Bellas teaser for Sunday with Nikki Bella leaning on Natalya and other friends during the breakup with John Cena.

- Eli Drake's Impact contract is set to expire in a few days but there's still no word yet on if he will try and sign with WWE or sign a new deal with Impact. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the former World Heavyweight Champion has not signed a new deal with Impact but he is talking with the company. Drake was signed to a WWE developmental deal back in 2013 but was released on August 1st, 2014.

- Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter today to hype the match between Buddy Murphy and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. WWE is really treating this match like a big title defense. You can see some of the tweets below, from Superstars such as Charlotte Flair, Xavier Woods and others:

Looking forward to tonight's Champipnship bout on #Drew05Live. I'm sure it will be a clean, ground based spectacle with the superior technician coming out victorious. Best of luck! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 29, 2018

Tonight the #BestKeptSecret captures what I said I would! @WWE205Live becomes the #LandOfTheJuggernaut — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) May 29, 2018

I've battled @CedricAlexander. I've battled @WWE_Murphy. They refuse to be second.



Tonight on @WWE205Live the battle for the #CruiserweightChampionship is going down. — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) May 29, 2018

You know the whole state of North Carolina is rooting for our very own @CedricAlexander tonight on #205Live. Go get it Champ, do it with Flair! Woooo! — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 29, 2018