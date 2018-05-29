WrestlingInc.com

CM Punk & Colt Cabana Vs. Chris Amann Day One Trial Notes: Punk's Demeanor, Jury Listens To Podcast

By Marc Middleton | May 29, 2018

As noted, the libel & slander jury trial with WWE's Dr. Chris Amann vs. CM Punk & Colt Cabana began today in Cook County, Illinois. Amann is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and an undetermined amount of punitive damages for the comments Punk made about him during an appearance on Colt's "Art of Wrestling" podcast months after his WWE release in 2014.

The trial began this morning with Amann, who remains employed by WWE, testifying on his own behalf. PWInsider notes that Amann came off as "short and curt" during his testimony. It was also said that Amann looked like he was getting upset while recounting the situation as he discussed the large number of comments made about him online, mostly criticizing him because of Punk's comments.

The jury heard the entire "Art of Wrestling" podcast episode that was released in November 2014 with Punk. The two sides will be back in court tomorrow as Amann is scheduled to be cross-examined by the attorneys for Punk and Cabana.

Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt was in attendance for some of today's testimony and noted that Amann disputed Punk's claims about how Amann failed to treat him correctly. Amann also read some of the tweets that called for him to be fired and some of the news stories covering the podcast. Pratt noted that there's no word yet on how long the trial might last but that they were being thorough in presenting the case.

Pratt wrote that Punk "seemed visibly amused, chuckling here and there at some of the over the top things" that were said during the podcast, such as "Cabana saying f--k you to people who might call next week with abrasive questions." Pratt made it clear that Punk was mostly serious & attentive, but that "there were moments where some of the wrestling talk was over-the-top or the aforementioned comment that he seemed amused by."

Pratt also tweeted that Punk, who was wearing a nice suit, looked good and fit ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 225 next weekend in Chicago, against Mike Jackson. You can read Pratt's tweets on day 1 of the trial below:









