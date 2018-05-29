CM Punk & Colt Cabana Vs. Chris Amann Day One Trial Notes: Punk's Demeanor, Jury Listens To Podcast

As noted, the libel & slander jury trial with WWE's Dr. Chris Amann vs. CM Punk & Colt Cabana began today in Cook County, Illinois. Amann is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and an undetermined amount of punitive damages for the comments Punk made about him during an appearance on Colt's "Art of Wrestling" podcast months after his WWE release in 2014.

The trial began this morning with Amann, who remains employed by WWE, testifying on his own behalf. PWInsider notes that Amann came off as "short and curt" during his testimony. It was also said that Amann looked like he was getting upset while recounting the situation as he discussed the large number of comments made about him online, mostly criticizing him because of Punk's comments.

The jury heard the entire "Art of Wrestling" podcast episode that was released in November 2014 with Punk. The two sides will be back in court tomorrow as Amann is scheduled to be cross-examined by the attorneys for Punk and Cabana.

Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt was in attendance for some of today's testimony and noted that Amann disputed Punk's claims about how Amann failed to treat him correctly. Amann also read some of the tweets that called for him to be fired and some of the news stories covering the podcast. Pratt noted that there's no word yet on how long the trial might last but that they were being thorough in presenting the case.

Pratt wrote that Punk "seemed visibly amused, chuckling here and there at some of the over the top things" that were said during the podcast, such as "Cabana saying f--k you to people who might call next week with abrasive questions." Pratt made it clear that Punk was mostly serious & attentive, but that "there were moments where some of the wrestling talk was over-the-top or the aforementioned comment that he seemed amused by."

Pratt also tweeted that Punk, who was wearing a nice suit, looked good and fit ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 225 next weekend in Chicago, against Mike Jackson. You can read Pratt's tweets on day 1 of the trial below:

I had business at Cook County courthouse so I stopped in for a minute to watch the @cmpunk @coltcabana defamation case. Surreal to see two wrestlers sitting across from a jury listening to a podcast of them talking life and pro wrestling that led WWE's doctor to sue the ex-champ — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 29, 2018

Caught some of WWE doc Chris Amann's testimony. The podcast dropped on Thanksgiving 2014. Amann lawyer went thru tweets calling for him to be fired and news stories on the podcast, including from 411mania. Amann disputes Punk's story about the doctor failing to treat him. — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 29, 2018

It is happening, tho: The lawsuit between WWE's longest-reigning modern champion and a company doctor is being heard in Cook County, nearly four years after podcast dropped. Both sides present different stories. We'll see what the system decides — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 29, 2018

Nobody else was in attendance in the gallery while I was there. — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 29, 2018

On timing, the doctor is likely to continue testifying tomorrow from what I heard. No idea how long the trial will go, but they were being thorough in going thru stuff. The jury heard all of the controversial podcast episode, including Cabana's plugs and upcoming events — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 29, 2018

CM Punk seemed visibly amused, chuckling here and there at some of the over the top things in the podcast, like Cabana saying f--k you to people who might call next week w abrasive questions — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 29, 2018

Just to be clear: He was mostly serious and attentive, but there were moments where some of the wrestling talk was over-the-top or the aforementioned comment that he seemed amused by https://t.co/QN8tIMmtvr — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) May 29, 2018