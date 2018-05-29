Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Samoa Joe Upsets Renee Young (Video), Cedric Alexander Retains His Title

- As noted, Samoa Joe defeated Big Cass and Daniel Bryan in the main event of this week's WWE SmackDown to earn the final spot in the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Above is post-show video of Renee Young talking to Joe about the big win and the MITB Ladder Match.

Joe says he came to SmackDown with a simple proclamation - he was going to put Bryan to sleep, which he did. Joe said he was going to take his opportunity for Money In the Bank and that's what he did. Joe says he always speaks the truth and doesn't lie to the people. Joe goes on and makes Renee a bit uncomfortable before ending the promo.

- Next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Corpus Christi, Texas will feature Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch plus mixed tag team action with Lana, Rusev & Aiden English vs. Naomi & The Usos.

- The much-hyped WWE Cruiserweight Title match between Buddy Murphy and champion Cedric Alexander saw Cedric retain on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. The bout is being called a Match of the Year candidate by some and is receiving praise on social media from fans & wrestlers. 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on the match: