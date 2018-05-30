Title Match Takes Place After WWE Tapings, Corey Graves Rips Fan Over Complaint, Naomi & The Usos

- As noted, next week's WWE SmackDown from Corpus Christi, TX will feature mixed tag team action with Naomi and The Usos vs. Rusev, Aiden English and Lana. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Naomi and The Usos following this week's Dance-Off that set the mixed tag team match up. Naomi says Lana is a backstabber who wants to take her place but that's not going to happen. Dasha teaches The Usos some Spanish to end the segment.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live went off the air saw SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retain over Charlotte Flair by getting the pin with her feet on the ropes. Flair left Carmella laying after the match to end the tapings.

See Also Corey Graves Reportedly Gets Heat For Recent Comments

- RAW announcer Corey Graves continues to respond to fan complaints on social media. A fan tweeted about wanting the announcers to keep quiet while WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is making his entrance on RAW and Graves responded, as seen in the exchange below: