NJPW BOTSJ Updated Standings: Close Races In Both Blocks

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the updated standings for both blocks after night 10:

Block A Standings

* Tiger Mask 6

* Flip Gordon 6

* Will Ospreay 6

* Taiji Ishimori 6

* ACH 4

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4

* YOH 4

* BUSHI 4

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 6

* Marty Scurll 6

* Hiromu Takahashi 6

* SHO 4

* El Desperado 4

* Chris Sabin 4

* KUSHIDA 4

* Ryusuke Taguchi 4

The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be VOD, here are the Block A tournament matches:

* Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* ACH vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Tiger Mask vs. Will Opsreay

* YOH vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

