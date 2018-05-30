NJPW BOTSJ Updated Standings: Close Races In Both Blocks

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Here are the updated standings for both blocks after night 10:
Block A Standings
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* Will Ospreay 6
* Taiji Ishimori 6
* ACH 4
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4
* YOH 4
* BUSHI 4
Block B Standings
* Dragon Lee 6
* Marty Scurll 6
* Hiromu Takahashi 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Chris Sabin 4
* KUSHIDA 4
* Ryusuke Taguchi 4
The next NJPW BOTSJ is tomorrow and will be VOD, here are the Block A tournament matches:
* Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI
* ACH vs. Taiji Ishimori
* Tiger Mask vs. Will Opsreay
* YOH vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru