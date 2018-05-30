Booker T On What Will Get CM Punk To Return To Pro Wrestling

As the All In event approaches, there have been heightened discussions on whether former WWE Champion CM Punk will make an appearance. Punk is scheduled to make a very rare wrestling-related appearance a night before the show on August 31 at Pro Wrestling Tees, but has not confirmed that he will be attending the All In show as a competitor or a spectator.

On June 9th in Chicago, CM Punk will make his UFC return, as he is scheduled to fight Mike Jackson at UFC 225. Along with both fighters having a UFC record of 0-1, each loss was to Mickey Gall in the first round. However, CM Punk was able to last longer than Jackson.

On Booker T's Heated Conversations podcast, he brought back up two huge factors that gives Jackson the advantage. The first one is the age factor. CM Punk turns 40 this year, while Jackson is 33. The other factor is prior MMA experience. Although both have only fought once in UFC, Jackson has longer experience on training for MMA. Based on these factors, Booker believes that Jackson will take out Punk.

Booker then discussed whether Punk will return to wrestling if he loses again.

"I think he'll be at All In," said Booker. "I think if he lose this fight, he'll be at All In, with the Young Bucks [and] Cody Rhodes, making his way back to the pro wrestling world. I really think CM Punk [misses] the wrestling world. I just think he had a bad taste in his mouth, but he can get it back."

CM Punk has made it known throughout various interviews after leaving WWE that he has no desire to return. His last match was at the 2014 Royal Rumble event, being eliminated by Corporate Kane. On top of being exhausted and, in his opinion, poorly utilized, Punk was upset that he never had an opportunity to main event WrestleMania, despite having a marquee match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29.

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit Heated Conversations with a h/t of Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Heated Conversations