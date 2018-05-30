Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Chad Lail. Ohno with some stiff chops and a boot to start. Lail hits a spinebuster and takes control. Ohno picks up the win with the High Tension Elbow

* The War Raiders defeated two local enhancement talents. Didn't catch the jobbers' names although they were announced. Quick brutal squash. Hanson hit a springboard lariat in one guy while Rowe had him lifted for a suplex. Raiders hit Fallout for the win

* Lacey Evans cut a promo where she accepts a rematch with Kairi Sane. Lacey's punch finisher is called "Women's Right"

* EC3 defeated Fabian Aichner. There were loud NX3 chants at the start. EC3 pushes Aichner off the ropes as he goes for a springboard and he tumbled outside. As EC3 goes outside, Johnny Gargano comes out through the crowd with a contract, and grabs a mic, announcing it is a signed contract for Gargano vs Ciampa II at Takeover: Chicago in a Street Fight. Johnny leaves, and Fabian hits a crazy dive to EC3 and rolls him into the ring, but only gets 2. EC3 then hits The One Percent for the win

* NXT Champion Aleister Black comes out for a promo. Black says since winning the title in New Orleans, it's been a trip. He says there is dispute over his next contender, but it only takes one shot to make his opponents fade to black. Lars Sullivan interrupts and announces its Lars vs. Aleister for the NXT Championship in Chicago. Lars gives Aleister respect, but says he's never faced anyone like him. Says he's going to beat him and there's nothing Aleister can do about it. Lars goes to attack but Aleister sucks it and goes for Black Mass, but Lars grabs his leg with one hand and hits the Freak Accident to lay out Aleister. Lars poses with the belt over a fallen Black

* Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women's Title. Dakota is clearly intimidated as Shayna backs her into the corner. Referee admonishes Shayna and Dakota spins her around, but freezes. Shayna stomps On Dakota's leg and begins targeting her legs with kicks and holds. Shayna is just destroying her. Shayna gets an ankle lock, and Dakota makes it to the ropes. Shayna reapplies it, but Dakota fights back. Dakota hits her corner running kick and a facewash running boot. Dakota goes for a stomp, but Shayna flips her into her choke hold and gets the win. After the match, Shayna puts the choke back on, but Nikki Cross runs down for the save. Shayna looks confused and grabs her belt and leaves, but Nikki runs after her and steals the belt. Nikki challenges her to come get the belt, the grabs it and challenges Shayna to a match with Dakota as the ref. Nikki hands Dakota the title and as Shayna goes to get it, hits her swinging neckbreaker on Shayna. Dakota counts 3, gives Nikki the title and Nikki celebrates in the crowd as if she's the new champ. Referee Drake keeps trying to tell her it wasn't official. Nikki celebrates on the announce table with the belt and leaves it there. Shayna goes and retrieves it after Nikki leaves