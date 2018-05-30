Booker T On Lana's Spinaroonie From SmackDown, EC3 & More On Tonight's WWE NXT, Cedric Alexander

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander after he retained the title over Buddy Murphy on last night's WWE 205 Live episode. Wrestling star and Survivor legend Jonny Fairplay is shown at ringside watching the match. Cedric talks about what it was like to retain the title in front of his family and friends, and says he's headed to Waffle House to celebrate.

- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Kassius Ohno vs. Chad Lail

* The War Raiders vs. two local enhancement talents

* EC3 vs. Fabian Aichner

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai

* In-ring appearances by Lacey Evans and NXT Champion Aleister Black

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T tweeted the following props to Lana for the Spinaroonie she did during the Dance-Off with Naomi on last night's SmackDown: