New WWE SmackDown Feud Revealed (Video), Seth Rollins And Others Game, No Way Jose, Jake Roberts

By Marc Middleton | May 30, 2018

- Above is the latest Gang Beasts video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown channel with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Harper, Konnor and Aiden English.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts turns 63 years old today while No Way Jose turns 30.

- After receiving rave reviews for their matches on the recent WWE European tour, it looks like Sin Cara and Andrade "Cien" Almas will be feuding on SmackDown now. Below is their segment from last night's show along with Twitter comments from Cara, Almas and Zelina Vega:





