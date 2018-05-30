Another Drop For WWE Total Bellas Viewership

Sunday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 505,000 viewers and ranked #19 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from the season three premiere, which drew 517,000 viewers and ranked #24 for the night on cable. The hype surrounding the breakup (or the breakup storyline) between Nikki Bella and John Cena continues to come up short in drawing viewers to the show.

The NBA Playoffs topped the night on cable with more than 15 million viewers across two airings.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 3 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 517,000 viewers

Episode 2: 505,000 viewers

Episode 3:

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily