Rare Indie Video Of The Broken Hardys & Ryback, Dolph Ziggler Hypes TV Appearance, SmackDown Social

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from an eight-man elimination match that took place at a WrestlePro event in November 2016, shortly before The Hardys returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33. The match features The Broken Hardys, Ryback and WrestlePro owner Pat Buck vs. Chris Payne and The Heavenly Bodies.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind America's Got Talent. Nielsen has paused Instagram data but SmackDown had a total of 226,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 72,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 154,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 295,000 interactions - 134,000 interactions on Facebook and 161,000 interactions on Twitter.

- Dolph Ziggler will be returning to Kennedy Nation on the Fox Business Channel tonight at 8pm EST. Ziggler tweeted the following to promote the appearance: