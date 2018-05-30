Scott Steiner On The WWE Hall Of Fame: 'It Is Such A Freaking Joke It Drives Me Crazy'

Despite his storied career in WCW and WWE, Scott Steiner has yet to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. During an interview with Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc., Steiner did not hold back his thoughts about what he believes is a fake Hall of Fame.

Steiner's estrangement from the WWE initially stemmed from the company releasing him in 2004 while he was injured. Later, the WWE banned Steiner from attending the 2015 Hall of Fame ceremony after an alleged incident between him and Hulk Hogan's wife. Steiner said the fact that a physical WWE Hall of Fame doesn't exist diminishes the honor and negates its legitimacy.

"Can you go someplace and say that it is legit when it doesn't exist? How can you say it is legit? It defies all odds. You cannot have a Hall of Fame if you cannot visit. It is the creation of someone's mind. It boggles my mind that people care about being in the Hall of Fame when it doesn't even exist. Would you go to a grocery store but there is no food? It is such a freaking joke it drives me crazy. I don't give a f**k. The Hall of Fame doesn't exist," Steiner said. "You can't visit it. I get so sick of talking about it because it is so stupid. People take it so seriously. Some guys really just mark out for themselves and think of how great it is. It is freaking fake. It doesn't exist. It's crazy. People ask me that question all the time but I give the same answer all of the time. It doesn't exist. You might as well put the Hall of Fame on the moon. It's the same s**t. You are never going to go to the moon to visit the Hall of Fame. I don't care if it was on earth; you wouldn't visit it either."

Steiner was also asked if he would accept an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame if offered. He said it all would come down to money, as he feels the honor warrants a payment. Steiner said it amazes him that people accept induction into the Hall of Fame for free and he would never do that.

"It's like anything else; you have to pay," Steiner said. "He [Vince McMahon] gets paid for the show. The Network pays for him to have the show. If you are going to pay me, sure. Pay me! These guys do it for free, but the whole concept is crazy to me. It is amazing--but, people do it."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.