Enzo Amore On When He Learned About Rape Allegations, More WWE Programming On FOX Networks, WWE Shop

By Raj Giri | May 30, 2018

- As noted, The Hollywood Reporter detailed the meeting between WWE and FOX over the television rights for SmackDown, which included Fox owner Rupert Murdoch telling WWE executives - including Stephanie McMahon and Triple H - that NBCU is "embarrassed by your product." It appears as there may be other programming involved with the deal, as the report noted that Murdoch also offered WWE a weekly studio show on FS1.

- Enzo Amore noted on Twitter today that he never heard of the rape allegations against him until the day they were made on Twitter (January 22nd). WWE suspended Enzo shortly after the allegations were made, and he was released the following day. Enzo claimed that not only did he not know of the allegations, but he was never contacted by the police and his lawyer had to email them, as seen below:





