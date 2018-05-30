Praise For Batista In New Movie Announcement, Buddy Murphy On His WWE 205 Live Loss, The Bella Army

- The Bella Twins posted this video of Brie Bella giving a sneak peek at the new Bella Army collection from their Birdiebee apparel company.

- Deadline reports that Batista has signed on to star in anew action comedy titled Dogtown, based on the long-running comic book series Body Bags. The former WWE Champion will star as Mack Delgado, a professional bounty hunter tough enough to be called a "body bagger." Delgado's situation changes when the teenage daughter he never knew he had turns up on his doorstep, looking to reconnect. Production could begin as early as this fall.

Gary Michael Walters of Bold Films noted that "the ambition of Dogtown is to have a Deadpool tone of humor and action, but at its core, Dogtown is a father-daughter love story about a tough man who reconnects with his daughter."

Walters said the key to their goal is Batista, who is currently shooting the Stuber action comedy for Fox. Walters said, "Dave has quickly become a very appealing as action star; he's huge, muscled, and can easily sell the action. But he has delivered in comedy with the Marvel films, and showed the emotional range in Blade Runner. He's a well rounded actor and we need that because the heart is key and he has that soulful quality. And the U.S. distributors love him."

The press release praise continued for Batista with comments from the producer of the movie and the Chairman of Bold Films.

"Dogtown will bring Bold's style of edgy, auteur-driven filmmaking into the comic book genre," said Bold Films Chairman Michel Litvak. "Dave Bautista's mixture of extraordinary action skills, comedic talent and warmth makes him the perfect choice to embody Mack Delgado."

"Dave was born to bring Jason Pearson's hilarious, subversive, and beloved comics creations to life on the big screen," said Hivemind President and producer Jason Brown. "Like Sin City or Kick-Ass, Dogtown has a style all its own – a fast-paced action-comedy that's as much fueled by adrenaline as its emotional family dynamic."

- Buddy Murphy took to Twitter today and wrote the following on his loss to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander in the main event of last night's WWE 205 Live episode: