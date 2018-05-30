Daniel Bryan Talks Feeling Titus O'Neil's Wrath After His Slide At The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan made an appearance on Inside the Ropes and spoke about Titus O'Neil falling during the Greatest Royal Rumble last month in Saudi Arabia. As O'Neil headed to join the match, he tripped and flew right under the edge of the ring, causing the announcers and just about everyone else to laugh uncontrollably.

At the time, Bryan wasn't laughing since he was one of the first Superstars to feel O'Neil's wrath once he got into the ring.

"I was in the ring - and keep in mind I had been in the ring for a long time - I didn't know anything had happened," Bryan said. "Titus slides into the ring and punches me in the face, like really hard. He's got these big, huge hands and he's like 'boom!' I'm like, 'Woah! What happened?' I was enraged and I was gonna go kick him in the face. And then I glance up, and you see the tron, and they played it like 12 times in a row of him tripping, falling, and sliding into the ring. I was just like, 'You know what? I understand. I'm gonna go over here. I'm going to leave him be.'"

Here's a look a O'Neil's fall during his entrance.

O'Neil would last barely five minutes in the match before being eliminated by Braun Strowman, who would go on to win. Things weren't all bad for him though, O'Neil ended up getting his own WWE shirt to commemorate the moment.