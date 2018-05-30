Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: Shayna Baszler defending the NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai, Aleister Black makes an appearance, EC3 in action, a look at Bianca Belair, and the latest on Johnny Gargano / Tommaso Ciampa.

- Last week, a recap of Johnny Gargano returning to NXT along with Candice LeRae. He teased potentially walking away from wrestling, but felt it was worth it to face Tommaso Ciampa once again. Gargano rushed Ciampa in the ring, got bumped off the apron and ended up crashing back into LeRae. NXT GM William Regal said this situation is too dangerous and said neither Superstar will be on tonight's show. The two will meet at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in a Street Fight.

- NXT Champion Aleister Black makes his way to the ring. Black says there's some confusion on who his opponent is, but he only needs one shot to take down his opponent. Lars Sullivan heads to the ring and says the dispute is over and per William Regal it will be Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black. Sullivan says he'll give Black credit for what he's done over his 16 year career, but Black has never faced anyone like him before.

"You can try to ignore your emotions all you want, but you can't ignore the reality of what's going to happen to you at Chicago," says Sullivan. Sullivan tries for a choke, gets pushed back, Black tries for Black Mass, but Sullivan catches it and hits Freak Accident to flatten the champ. Sullivan then picks up the title, holds it up, and drops it on Black.

War Raiders vs. George Hixon and Cody Vincent

George charges in, but gets dropped. Hanson comes in and throws him across the ring and in comes Cody. He gets pummeled, Rowe is in for a moment and swings away. Hanson back in and hits big splash in the corner, Rowe with a dropkick and a big knee to one of these poor souls.

Rowe lifts George up and Hanson with a big springboard clothesline. Rowe slowly stalks Cody, finally picks him up and Hanson jumps off the top for a leg drop, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: War Raiders via Pinfall

- Recap of the history between Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler. Kai says she's been wanting to be champion for a really long time. Baszler says she's still wondering who's going to take the title from her. We see clips form their first match when Baszler stomped Kai's arm to put her out of action for a period of time. Since then Kai has been frighten of Baszler ever since then until their promo from last week where she showed some fight.

- Earlier today, we see EC3 heading into the building.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks with Lacey Evans and task about her rubber match against Kairi Sane on next week's show. Evans says the results will be the same and she will do whatever it takes to win. She continues that it doesn't matter that Sane won the Mae Young Classic, she has the Women's Right.

EC3 vs. Fabian Aichner

Crowd with an "NX3" chant as things get started. EC3 sends his opponent into the corner and clubbers him with a forearm. Aichner with a big chop, misses a clothesline, but catches a back elbow, gutwrech suplex, cover, barely a one-count. Aichner tries for a springboard, EC3 catches him and sends him crashing to the outside.

EC3 heads to the floor and Johnny Gargano suddenly walks out from the crowd, along the floor, over to commentary and says he's signed the contract for the Street Fight against Tommaso Ciampa. EC3 didn't seem thrilled with that interruption, Aichner with a high-flying crossbody down to the floor! EC3 gets back into the ring, drops Aichner, hits the top one percent, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: EC3 via Pinfall

- Up next: Ricochet vs. Chris Dijak

- Vignette for Bianca Belair who says ever since she's been a child, she's been gifted and everything has come easy to her. She talks about family achievements and that she has no other options other than being the best. Belair says she would do enough enough to get by in gym and track, but her parents constantly reminded her that she's a star and is meant to stand out.

Belair talks about getting a full ride to Tennessee, graduating college, and then getting into Cross Fit, which led to her opportunity at NXT. She continues that she didn't have indie experience, she had to learn from the very beginning and gets looks from women for what she can do. Now, she's not lowering herself to stay hidden, she's going to stand out in NXT.

Ricochet vs. Chris Dijak

Ricochet swings away to slow his opponent, ax kick to the head and some knees send Dijak to the floor. Ricochet looks for a suicide dive, Dijak catches him and chokeslams him on the apron. Springboard elbow, cover, two.

Dijak tries for a moonsault, nobody home, Ricochet with a forearm, another ax kick to the back of the neck, suplex, rolls through and hits a deadlift suplex. Crowd loved that sequence. He heads up to the top rope and his the 630 for the victory.

Winner: Ricochet via Pinfall

- Post-match, Ricochet on the mic and says he understands the Velveteen Dream likes the spotlight. He gives Dream his props, but says the spotlight not only shows how good you are and your flaws. Ricochet calls Dream a punk for attacking him during last week's handicap match. Before he can finish, out comes Dream. "Punk?" he questions. He lets it go because tonight is Ricochet's spotlight, but then says anything Ricochet can do the Dream can do better. Ricochet says the only thing he see Dream doing is standing up on the stage, showing what a coward he is.

Ricochet says if he wants the spotlight, to come take it. Dream makes his way to the ring and puts on the brakes and says there's only one spotlight big enough for the two of them. "I'll see you in Chicago." Dream says when the spotlight hits Ricochet's "beautiful face" he'll see anything Ricochet does, the Dream can do better. Ricochet then runs, does a front flip over the top rope and lands on the ramp in front of Dream! "Show me," Ricochet says.

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Dakota Kai (NXT Women's Championship)