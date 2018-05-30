Title Match Announced For ROH Best In The World PPV, Updated Card

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes will take on The Young Bucks at ROH Best in the World in Baltimore, Maryland on June 29. Jay and Mark Briscoe won the titles back in March at ROH 16th Anniversary PPV against The Motor City Machine Guns.

Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Also announced for the PPV is KUSHIDA and Stardom's Kagetsu and Hazuki. As of this writing, opponents have yet to be announced.