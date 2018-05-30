Title Match Announced For ROH Best In The World PPV, Updated Card

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes will take on The Young Bucks at ROH Best in the World in Baltimore, Maryland on June 29. Jay and Mark Briscoe won the titles back in March at ROH 16th Anniversary PPV against The Motor City Machine Guns.
Below is the updated card:
* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)
* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
Also announced for the PPV is KUSHIDA and Stardom's Kagetsu and Hazuki. As of this writing, opponents have yet to be announced.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @KUSHIDA_0904 returns to #ROH!— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 30, 2018
Fri June 29 #ROHBITW in Baltimore
Sat June 30 #ROHFairfax (TV)
JUST ANNOUNCED: @we_are_stardom's @doranyanpa & @0929_hazuki return to @Women_of_Honor!— Women of Honor (@Women_of_Honor) May 30, 2018
Fri June 29 - Best in the World - Baltimore
Sat June 30 - Fairfax Excellence
