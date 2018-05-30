WrestlingInc.com

Match For Next Week's WWE NXT, Bianca Belair Vignette & Interview (Video), Chicago Street Fight Hype

By Marc Middleton | May 30, 2018

- Above is a new interview and vignette with Bianca Belair that aired on this week's WWE NXT episode.

- Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network.

WWE NXT Live Coverage: Shayna Baszler Defends Against Dakota Kai, EC3 In Action, Aleister Black
See Also
WWE NXT Live Coverage: Shayna Baszler Defends Against Dakota Kai, EC3 In Action, Aleister Black

- Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following on their Chicago Street Fight at the June 17th NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top