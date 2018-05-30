Match For Next Week's WWE NXT, Bianca Belair Vignette & Interview (Video), Chicago Street Fight Hype

- Above is a new interview and vignette with Bianca Belair that aired on this week's WWE NXT episode.

- Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network.

- Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa tweeted the following on their Chicago Street Fight at the June 17th NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event:

The match ended in New Orleans because you tapped out.



In Chicago.. I won't give you that option.



I am going to make you suffer. This one will end when you do.. #NXTTakeOver #StreetFight pic.twitter.com/wQwnBU8f2M — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 31, 2018