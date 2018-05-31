The Undertaker Joins Social Media?, Dean Ambrose Cashes In At MITB 2016 (Full Match), Bret Hart Note

- WWE uploaded the full WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at the 2016 Money In The Bank pay-per-view pitting then-champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Seth Rollins. Rollins defeated Reigns with a pedigree to win the title, however the celebration was short-lived. Dean Ambrose, who won the Money In The Bank ladder match earlier in the evening, cashed in on Rollins and won the championship.
- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed on Instagram that he will receive an honorary Bachelor of Physical Literacy from Mount Royal University in Calgary this Friday.
- It appears as if The Undertaker may finally be joining social media. Taker, who has never had an Instagram or Twitter account (yes, those are all fake), is on Instagram @Undertaker. The account has been verified, and is followed by his wife, Michelle McCool. You can check out the first post to the account below: