Dean Ambrose Sports A New Haircut At Hockey Game In Las Vegas (Videos, Photos)

Dean Ambrose has been keeping a low profile since suffering a triceps tendon injury last December. He made a rare public appearance tonight by attending the Stanley Cup Final Playoffs in Las Vegas with wife Renee Young, as seen below. Renee also appeared on the NHL Network to talk about the game earlier this evening.

Ambrose has been out of action since undergoing surgery for the injury in late December and was pulled from several appearances around WrestleMania. In an interview with Give Me Sport earlier this month, Roman Reigns said that Ambrose is "rehabbing like a mad man" and has moved to Birmingham, Alabama full-time to recover from his injury.

You can check out photo and videos of Ambrose sporting a new haircut at the game below:

Dean Ambrose & Renee Young are so ?????? Jelly that they're seeing #WSHvsVGK in person! pic.twitter.com/DntQDcSnJO — Annette ?? (@AnnetteReid24) May 30, 2018

WWE Superstars Dean Ambrose and Renee Young are at the #StanleyCup Final in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2M175tzbmO — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 31, 2018