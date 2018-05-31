WrestlingInc.com

Dean Ambrose Sports A New Haircut At Hockey Game In Las Vegas (Videos, Photos)

By Raj Giri | May 31, 2018

Dean Ambrose has been keeping a low profile since suffering a triceps tendon injury last December. He made a rare public appearance tonight by attending the Stanley Cup Final Playoffs in Las Vegas with wife Renee Young, as seen below. Renee also appeared on the NHL Network to talk about the game earlier this evening.

Ambrose has been out of action since undergoing surgery for the injury in late December and was pulled from several appearances around WrestleMania. In an interview with Give Me Sport earlier this month, Roman Reigns said that Ambrose is "rehabbing like a mad man" and has moved to Birmingham, Alabama full-time to recover from his injury.

Seth Rollins Comments On Dean Ambrose Missing WrestleMania 34
See Also
Seth Rollins Comments On Dean Ambrose Missing WrestleMania 34

You can check out photo and videos of Ambrose sporting a new haircut at the game below:







Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top