NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 11): Taiji Ishimori Vs. ACH, Will Ospreay In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today with YOH defeating Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Below are the results for night 11:

* BUSHI defeated Flip Gordon

* Taiji Ishimori defeated ACH

* Will Opsreay defeated Tiger Mask

* YOH defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Block A Standings

* Will Ospreay 8

* Taiji Ishimori 8

* Tiger Mask 6

* Flip Gordon 6

* YOH 6

* BUSHI 6

* ACH 4

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4

Block B Standings

* Dragon Lee 6

* Marty Scurll 6

* Hiromu Takahashi 6

* KUSHIDA 6

* SHO 4

* El Desperado 4

* Chris Sabin 4

* Ryusuke Taguchi 4

The next NJPW BOTSJ is on Saturday and will be VOD, here are the Block B tournament matches:

* Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Marty Scurll

* SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* KUSHIDA vs. Dragon Lee