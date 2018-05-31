NJPW BOTSJ Results (Night 11): Taiji Ishimori Vs. ACH, Will Ospreay In Action

NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament continued today with YOH defeating Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the main event. The round-robin styled tournament will run until June 4. Below are the results for night 11:
* BUSHI defeated Flip Gordon
* Taiji Ishimori defeated ACH
* Will Opsreay defeated Tiger Mask
* YOH defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Block A Standings
* Will Ospreay 8
* Taiji Ishimori 8
* Tiger Mask 6
* Flip Gordon 6
* YOH 6
* BUSHI 6
* ACH 4
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4
Block B Standings
* Dragon Lee 6
* Marty Scurll 6
* Hiromu Takahashi 6
* KUSHIDA 6
* SHO 4
* El Desperado 4
* Chris Sabin 4
* Ryusuke Taguchi 4
The next NJPW BOTSJ is on Saturday and will be VOD, here are the Block B tournament matches:
* Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado
* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Marty Scurll
* SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* KUSHIDA vs. Dragon Lee