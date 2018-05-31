Former UFC Title Challenger Is Pregnant, Darren Till Vaults Up UFC Rankings, UFN 131 Weigh-Ins

- Daniel Cormier and Jimmy Smith offer up their thoughts on the UFC Fight Night 131 main event between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes. The two square off in a five-round bantamweight affair Friday night live on FOX Sports 1 from Utica, New York.

Rivera is unbeaten over five UFC appearances and carries a 20-fight win streak into the Octagon. He is coming off four consecutive decision victories vs. Thomas Almeida, former title challenger Urijah Faber, Iuri Alcantara and Pedro Munhoz.

Moraes, a former World Series of Fighting champion, is 20-5-1 in his career and 2-1 with the UFC. After dropping a split decision to Raphael Assuncao in his debut, he has scored back-to-back wins vs. Aljamain Sterling and John Dodson.

Early weigh-ins for the card took place on Thursday, with all 13 bouts being made official:

MAIN CARD (FS1/10 p.m. ET)

* Jimmie Rivera (134.6 lbs.) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.4)

* Gregor Gillespie (155.6) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.8)

* Walt Harris (253) vs. Daniel Spitz (243.8)

* Jake Ellenberger (170.4) vs. Ben Saunders (169.4)

* Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.8)

* Sam Alvey (204.8) vs. Gian Villante (205.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1/8 p.m. ET)

* Sijara Eubanks (125.6) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.6)

* Nik Lentz (155.4) vs. David Teymur (155.8)

* Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.6)

* Desmond Green (155.4) vs. Gleison Tibau (155.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Jodie Esquibel (115.4)

* Johnny Eduardo (135.8) vs. Nathaniel Wood (135.4)

* Jarred Brooks (125.8) vs. Jose Torres (125.2)

- Fresh off his win over Stephen Thompson, and despite missing weight, Darren Till has vaulted into the No. 2 position in the latest UFC welterweight rankings. Till climbed six spots and now sits behind only champion Tyron Woodley and Rafael dos Anjos.

Till was unable to make the welterweight maximum for his fight with Thompson this past weekend, but still earned a decision. He moved ahead of Thompson, Colby Covington and former champion Robbie Lawler among others.

- Former UFC title challenger and Olympic medalist Sara McMann announced on Instagram recently that she is pregnant. The 37-year-old noted that she was headed to the sidelines with shoulder injuries so the decision was an easy one for the mother of one.