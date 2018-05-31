WWE Reportedly Signs Another Indie Wrestler, Velveteen Dream Takes Shot At Ricochet's Past, UUDD

- Above is the latest installment of Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing the video game, A Way Out.

- According to Squared Circle Sirens, Deonna Purrazzo has signed a developmental contract with WWE and will be headed to the WWE Performance Center in the next couple weeks. Debuting back in 2013, Purrazzo has appeared in a number of promotions including: Stardom, Ring of Honor, and TNA. She also worked a number of times under the NXT banner and was an alternate for the WWE Mae Young Classic.

See Also Big Update On If WWE SmackDown Will Remain Live, When Fox And WWE Will Announce The New Deal

- On last night's NXT, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream cut a "anything you can do, I can do better" promo with Ricochet finishing the debate by jumping and flipping out of the ring and onto the ramp in front of Dream (who had no response). On Twitter, Ricochet asked him, "Cat got your tongue?" and Velveteen eventually responded by changing his profile photo to Ricochet's Lucha Underground persona, Prince Puma. Dream also tweeted out, "If you get to be King. I get to be Prince. You can't be both!" Before coming to WWE, Ricochet would often refer to himself as "King." The two Superstars will meet at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.