Enzo Amore Reveals Lyrics Blasting His Accuser

As noted, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, now known as Real1, released his new "Phoenix" hip-hop single through WorldStar Hip-Hop this week.
In the video, Enzo takes aim at Philomena Shaheen, the woman who had accused him of rape in January, as well as TMZ, who interviewed her shortly after she made the allegations. The investigation into the allegations was closed earlier this month and no charges were filed.
Enzo released the lyrics to his Phoenix single on his Instagram story this week, below are some of the lyrics:
From the ashes like a phoenix
Middle finger to the sky
Grilling my consensual penis
Lying a-- h--
Out in Phoenix
When I say this sh-t I mean it
F--k you marks that hated
This for all my fans that waited
Entertainment's hottest free agent
Gucci which
you dirty b--ch
If arrogance is bliss
so is innocence
Guilty til you proven innocent?
Type-a a-- backwards
Bullsh-t is this?
I gotta a lot less to prove than you
The only thing I put
In that pudding was proof
Yeah
The proof is in the pudding b--ch
My puddin' ain't got no roofaline
Nah I ain't Bill Cosby b--ch
Nah I ain't Bill Cosby b--ch
TMZ owes me some restitution
In the midst of dissolution
Choosin
Public prosecution
Over constitution
Ain't the right solution
Gender persecution
Hurts the "Me Too" movement
And our Women's revolution
Da f--k you doin?!
You can watch the full video above and read the full lyrics below, just be warned that both contain a lot of strong language.
