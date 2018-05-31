Enzo Amore Reveals Lyrics Blasting His Accuser

As noted, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, now known as Real1, released his new "Phoenix" hip-hop single through WorldStar Hip-Hop this week.

In the video, Enzo takes aim at Philomena Shaheen, the woman who had accused him of rape in January, as well as TMZ, who interviewed her shortly after she made the allegations. The investigation into the allegations was closed earlier this month and no charges were filed.

Enzo released the lyrics to his Phoenix single on his Instagram story this week, below are some of the lyrics:

From the ashes like a phoenix

Middle finger to the sky

Grilling my consensual penis Lying a-- h--

Out in Phoenix

When I say this sh-t I mean it

F--k you marks that hated

This for all my fans that waited

Entertainment's hottest free agent Gucci which

you dirty b--ch

If arrogance is bliss

so is innocence Guilty til you proven innocent?

Type-a a-- backwards

Bullsh-t is this? I gotta a lot less to prove than you

The only thing I put

In that pudding was proof

Yeah

The proof is in the pudding b--ch

My puddin' ain't got no roofaline Nah I ain't Bill Cosby b--ch

Nah I ain't Bill Cosby b--ch



TMZ owes me some restitution

In the midst of dissolution

Choosin

Public prosecution

Over constitution

Ain't the right solution

Gender persecution

Hurts the "Me Too" movement

And our Women's revolution

Da f--k you doin?!

You can watch the full video above and read the full lyrics below, just be warned that both contain a lot of strong language.