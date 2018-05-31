WrestlingInc.com

Adam Rose Reveals What He Thinks About No Way Jose's Similar Entrance

By Raj Giri | May 31, 2018

Adam Rose spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet at the Wrestling For Warriors event in Fort Pierce, FL this past weekend. You can watch the full interview in the video above, below are some highlights:

Why he didn't retire at the end of 2017 like he planned to:

"Money. I needed a job, that type of thing. I was all like 'I'm going to retire, I'm done' and then when I had no money I realized no, I'm not retiring. I need to wrestle some more."

Does he think No Way Jose's entrance is too much like his?

"It is very similar, I'll say that. Very similar. But hopefully he does better with it than I did because it's a great thing and he's really talented and stuff from what I've seen."

Will we ever see him back in WWE?

"You never know."

