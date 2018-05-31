Brandi Rhodes Gives Injury Update, Young Bucks - Pop Funko, ROH State Of The Art, Nick Aldis (Video)

- Above is from April when Nick Aldis defended the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Colt Cabana in Wenzhou, China. While going for a pin, Cabana thought he had it won, but was quickly reversed by Aldis for the victory.

- ROH is headed to San Antonio, Texas on June 15 for ROH State of the Art. A few matches have already been announced, which you can check out below:

* Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Cheeseburger vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Adam Page (If any of the challengers pin Young, they instantly get a ROH World TV Championship match. If Young pins any of the challengers, they can't challenge for the title for one year.)

* Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page vs. The Briscoes and Killer Elite Squad

- Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks said their POP! Funko figures will be available in all Hot Topic stores the week of July 11.

This Young Bucks @OriginalFunko Pop 2 Pack will be available at all @HotTopic stores the week of July 11th. pic.twitter.com/TEkdMCVhHa — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 31, 2018

- Earlier this month during her first tour of Japan with Stardom, Brandi Rhodes broke her collarbone, which required surgery. Yesterday during a Q&A, a fan asked about a return to the ring and Rhodes said, "I'm ahead of recovery time. I'll be teaming with Flip Gordon in NJ in two weeks!"

