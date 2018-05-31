WrestlingInc.com

Luke Harper's Journey To Becoming A Bludgeon Brother (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 28, Dana Warrior

By Marc Middleton | May 31, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Formerly Known As" series, looking at how SmackDown Tag Team Champion Luke Harper went from indie darling to Bludgeon Brother.

Luke Harper On Vince McMahon's Influence On The Bludgeon Brothers, Favorite Wrestler Actor, More
- WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford turns 28 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Vampiro turns 51.

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior's "Total Warriors Live" podcast will return tonight on UltimateWarrior.com. She discusses the podcast in this new video:


