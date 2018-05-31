Total Divas Returning Star Revealed, Nikki Bella And Lana Poolside Filming For New Season (Photos)

Total Divas announced earlier this month that the show has been greenlit for two more seasons. In a press release, it was noted that Season 8 will debut in the fall "with a few familiar faces and even a blast from the past." The "blast from the past" is Paige, as she and several members of the cast, including Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lana and Natalya, were filming for the show this week in Miami. Nia Jax, who joined the cast last season, will also be back.

Paige had joined the cast in season 3, but was not a part of season 7. Carmella, who joined the cast last season, confirmed that she will not be returning for the new one. The other cast members from the last season were Naomi, Maryse and Alexa Bliss, although it has not been confirmed if they will be returning. It seems unlikely that Maryse will be featured in the new season, since she will be starring in her own reality series with husband The Miz, Miz & Mrs., which will premiere this summer.

Below are some photos of the cast filming this week in Miami:

WWE star Nikki Bella films Total Divas alongside Lana and Paige in Miamihttps://t.co/607bEOdNHo — Irish Sun Sport (@IrishSunSport) May 31, 2018

Nikki Bella in a Sexy Blue Bikini as She Hits The Pool While Filming Total Divas in Miami – May 2018 https://t.co/bghIeQX4qc pic.twitter.com/3Vn6ufBanv — Acid Celebs (@acid_celebs) May 31, 2018

PHOTOS: Paige is DEFINITELY back for "Total Divas" Season 8 and now there's photographic proof. https://t.co/Lja0jQuumI — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 31, 2018

The Bella Twins and Paige also posted videos of themselves smashing cars at a junkyard earlier this month, which appears to be for the new season: