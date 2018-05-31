New WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II' Match Announced

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream is now official for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, June 16th during WWE Money In the Bank weekend from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:

NXT Title Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

Street Fight

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream

Matches expected to be announced soon include Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.