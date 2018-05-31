New WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II' Match Announced

Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream is now official for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event.
Takeover takes place on Saturday, June 16th during WWE Money In the Bank weekend from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated confirmed card:
NXT Title Match
Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
NXT Tag Team Title Match
Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly
Street Fight
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
Ricochet vs. The Velveteen Dream
Matches expected to be announced soon include Nikki Cross vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.