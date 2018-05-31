Triple H To Send Custom WWE Titles (Photos), GCW Content On The WWE Network, 'Fearless' Nikki Bella

- Above is a preview clip for Sunday's Total Bellas episode with Nikki Bella introducing the world to "Fearless Nicole" as she struggles with the John Cena relationship issues. Nikki says she lost her true self but is finally fearless once again, despite being sad.

- WWE Network continues to upload Mid-South Wrestling episodes from 1983 and 1984 this week. The Network's first Georgia Championship Wrestling content was added to the on-demand section today through the Hidden Gems Collection. The April 7th, 1984 episode features WWE Hall of Famer Jack Brisco vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Title. You can read the updated list of Hidden Gems content at this link.

- As seen below, Triple H will be sending a custom WWE Title belt to the winners of the NBA Finals - the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 kicks off tonight in Oakland, California at the Oracle Arena.