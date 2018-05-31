Title Match And More Announced For WWE Mexico, The Miz Makes Statement For MITB Match, Batista Video

- Above is a new Collider video interview with Batista. The former WWE Champion talks about bonding with Sylvester Stallone, Avengers: Infinity War (spoilers included), working with Jodie Foster for the new Hotel Artemis movie and more. Batista says he will be in Marvel's next Guardians of the Galaxy movie as he's already filmed material for the third & fourth installments but they are set to do some re-shoots later this year.

- Elias vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins plus six-man action with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal has been announced for WWE's return to Mexico City on Saturday, December 1st. Below is the full announcement on WWE's return to Mexico:up

WWE Live returns to Mexico City this December Mexico City, Mexico, welcomes back WWE Live on Saturday, 1 December, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Tickets for the event are available starting Monday, 4 June, at 11 a.m. local time, at www.superboletos.com, Arena Ciudad de Mexico box office and Superboletos outlets. WWE Live will feature the WWE Universe's favorite Superstars and many thrilling matches, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley facing Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal. In addition, Seth Rollins will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Elias. Also competing in Mexico City will be Matt Hardy, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and many more.* Don't miss your only chance to see unforgettable live WWE action in Mexico City this year. Get your tickets starting Monday, 4 June. *Talent line-up depicted and referenced are subject to change.

See Also Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's Next WWE Match And Advertised Extreme Rules Main Event

- The Miz tweeted the following to hype the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the June 17th MITB pay-per-view. The match will feature The Miz, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, Rusev, Finn Balor and one member of The New Day to be announced.