The Rock's First Shoe Quickly Sells Out (Photos), 'Faces Of WrestleMania' Doc (Video), Jinder Mahal

- The official YouTube channel of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently released the above "Faces of WrestleMania" documentary, which was filmed at WrestleCon in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. The short piece runs around 15 minutes and was created by filmmaker Daniel Jones. Some of the stars featured in the piece are Titus O'Neil, Psycho Sid, Ken Shamrock, Sabu, Virgil, The Boogeyman, Carlito, James Ellsworth, Eric Bischoff, Shaul Guerrero and several WWE Hall of Famers including The Godfather, Jim Ross, Ricky Morton, Jerry Lawler, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Jake Roberts and others.

- As noted, Jinder Mahal made a big prediction during a post-RAW Fallout video this week - that he will become a WWE Grand Slam Champion by the end of 2018. WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Modern Day Maharaja will become a Grand Slam Champion by the end of this year. As of this writing, 24% voted, "Yes. He has proven he can achieve what he sets his mind to." The rest went with, "No. The opposition on Raw is too great for him to complete the Grand Slam by the end of the year."

- The Rock's first sneaker from Under Armour was released on Monday but quickly sold out in around 30 minutes. Rock noted on Twitter that the "Project Rock 1" shoe will be up for sale again on Thursday, June 28th when his new Chase Greatness 2 apparel collection drops with Under Armour. Below are some of this recent tweets on the shoe:

#ProjectRock1s AVAILABLE NOW

My 1st signature series shoe from @underarmour. I've engineered & broken these down for over a year. New tech designed to deliver your best performances in the gym.

Whoa. Blown away...

I got up at 4am (Hawaii time) today to launch my new signature series @UnderArmour #ProjectRock1s training shoe.

30 min later they're 100% SOLD OUT.

THANK YOU and congrats if you were able to grab a pair.

Incredible day for our first signature series @UnderArmour #ProjectRock1s - 100% sold out in 30min. It's a smart two tiered marketing campaign. Next PR1 drop will roll out in one month en mass.

