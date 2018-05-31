Dakota Kai On Working Under Shawn Michaels At The WWE PC, Impression She Wants Fans To Have, More

WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai recently spoke with Byron Saxton for a Q&A on the WWE website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Who influenced your in-ring style?

The main influencers of my in-ring style would have to be Hideo Itami, Finn Bálor and Daniel Bryan. I was watching them since before they were here in WWE and was blown away with the level of skill they consistently showed.

You've mentioned that you watched WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as a child. What's it like working with him at the WWE Performance Center?

It still blows my mind that this is even a thing. He's such a wealth of knowledge and even seeing him around the Performance Center is crazy. Working with someone who you used to watch — I don't think I'll ever really get used to that. We are lucky to have him here at NXT.

See Also Shawn Michaels On How NXT Crowds Are Different, Standouts At The WWE PC And Its Work Environment

When fans watch you, what kind of impression do you want them to leave with?

I want to show them all how in love with this I am. Passion is essential to fueling the fire. You can have all the tools in the world to succeed, but if you lack passion, it's null and void.

Source: WWE