John Cena And The Rock's Comments On WWE NXT Stars, Becky Lynch On Needing It More, WWE Stock Down

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at John Cena's recent MegaCon comments on wanting to face WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream. She also looks at The Rock's recent tweet on Ricochet, who will face Dream at the NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event.

- WWE stock was down 1.81% today, closing at $57.89 per share. Today's high was $59.13 and the low was $57.68.

- As noted, next week's WWE SmackDown episode will feature Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in singles action to hype the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Becky tweeted the following on the match: