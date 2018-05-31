Backstage Update On Eli Drake's Impact Status, Matches & Promos For Tonight's 'Under Pressure' Show

- Above is the opening video for tonight's "Under Pressure" edition of Impact Wrestling.

- We noted before how there was speculation on Eli Drake possibly heading to WWE now that his Impact contract is expiring this weekend. PWInsider reports that Drake continues to talk with Impact officials and that an offer is on the table. No word yet on if Drake has agreed to the deal but we should know something soon. The former Impact World Heavyweight Champion joined Impact in 2015 after being released from his WWE developmental deal in 2014.

- Below is the line-up and Twitter promos for tonight's "Under Pressure" edition of Impact:

* Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier

* Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Scott Steiner vs. Eli Drake

* Su Yung vs. Knockouts Champion Allie in a Last Rites match

* Austin Aries vs. World Heavyweight Champion Pentagon Jr.

