John Cena On Why A Paul Heyman Pairing Would Be A Waste

As noted, John Cena was at the MegaCon Convention this past weekend in Orlando and conducted a Q&A with fans. Below are some more highlights from the session.

What his motivation was to become a professional wrestler:

"I watched as a fan, and was a fan for all the right reasons. These were superheroes in front of me. That was their job, so I didn't even know it was possible. It's not like today that people can talk to me about NXT, and most people in here now know how to become a WWE Superstar, but I didn't know, and when I found out that I can actually do it it became something that I really wanted to do because I idolized WWE."

What keeps him going after 15 years in the business:

"Perspective. Anyone in this room who has been here to listen, to be able to hear stories, but this didn't happen overnight. I am very grateful to do what I do. I have been involved in live entertainment for 16 years now and where and what I am, I realized that I have been handed a dream. I get paid to fake fight. That is foolish, ridiculous and stupid and should never happen, but I love it, and others around me love it so much that it allows us to come together and be part of something electric and special, moving and emotional. We have all had an emotional loss in our life, and when somebody says that I don't understand what I have meant to them, I do understand. I have great perspective. You know what keeps me motivated? Every single person out here."

Which wrestler inspired him the most:

"As a young man, Hulk Hogan was my inspiration. Nowadays, I am inspired by so many people. I know how tough it is to be a WWE Superstar so anyone to be able to do this inspires me. Over the years I found inspiration from so many different Superstars, which is why I try to bring out the best in those Superstars because they inspire me, from Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, the list goes on and on. Even CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, all these guys that inspired me, I try to inspire them and bring out the best in them because of what they brought out in me."

Becoming a Paul Heyman guy:

"Paul is an extremely valuable resource because of his knowledge. I rely on Paul a lot for his opinion, his insight behind the curtain. Paul Heyman is best with people who aren't able to articulate with a microphone in their hands. I enjoy the negative and positive response from being so honest after 15 years of us being together as friends, partners, family, whatever you want to call it. Paul Heyman would be wasted with me, and likewise I would be wasted with Paul. Paul is a great vehicle to describe someone who can't describe themselves, but he has a wealth of knowledge and he is someone that I definitely lean on."

