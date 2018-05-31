Possible WWE Money In The Bank Title Match, David Arquette Announces Return To Pro Wrestling (Video)

- Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette appeared on The Wendy Williams Show this week and announced his return to pro wrestling. WWE's website even covered the announcement at this link and other mainstream media outlets are running the story. You can see video from the appearance above.

Arquette, who said he's had a past with partying & alcohol but he's clean & sober now, will be billed as David "Magic Man" Arquette and has been training with former boxer turned coach Ricky Quiles, wrestling coach Paul Avalon and jiu jitsu champion Rigan Machado. Arquette talked about his WCW run and said, "Eighteen years ago, I won the WCW Heavyweight Championship belt and everyone freaked out. I was promoting a movie I did called 'Ready to Rumble' and it just happened that I won the championship, but for 18 years, I've been trolled on the Internet and people have attacked me. I just want to bring some respect back to my name. ... They sort of blamed me for ruining WCW — it's no longer around. I maybe had something to do with it."

No word yet on any big matches for the Scream actor but The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling recently posted this clip of Arquette:

- It looks like WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will be defending against Elias at the June 17th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view after Elias left Rollins laying with a guitar shot this past Monday. Rollins tweeted the following today and used the #MITB hashtag: