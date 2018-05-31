John Cena & Nikki Bella Post-Breakup Backstage Video, Total Divas Dance Off, WWE's Be A Star

- Above is a Total Bellas preview clip for this Sunday's episode with John Cena and Nikki Bella meeting backstage at a RAW TV show earlier this year following their first break-up. This would have been filmed before their April split, likely at a RAW show in late January around the time of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The clip shows Brie Bella spying on the meeting with Daniel Bryan.

- WWE announced the following on their Be a STAR anti-bullying program receiving top honors at the 2018 Cynopsis Social Good Awards:

Be a STAR honored at the 2018 Cynopsis Social Good Awards WWE's anti-bullying initiative Be a STAR was honored at the 2018 Cynopsis Social Good Awards by winning the top honors in the Anti-Bullying Campaign/Initiative category. WWE also received honorable mentions in four additional categories: Connor's Cure for Awareness Campaign/Initiative – Health and Safety; Celebrating Champions (with the Special Olympics) for Awareness Campaign/Initiative – Sports Sector; Connor's Cure: Making Of A Superstar for Informational Spot; and WWE Community Relations for Social Good Shining Star – Company. The Cynopsis Social Good Awards honor civic-minded professionals who find a way to utilize the media industry as a tool for social good.

- RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax revealed on Twitter that there will be Total Divas Ultimate Dance Off at the E11EVEN club in Miami, Florida as filming for the next season continues. Nia's tweet says the dance off will take place tomorrow night but she listed today's date. The club currently has The Cons closing party with Borgeous scheduled for tonight while Rascal is scheduled for tomorrow night. There is no mention of Total Divas on their website or social media pages. Fans are invited to attend the Dance Off as Jax tweeted: